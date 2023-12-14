POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen down 54 bcf in week ended Dec. 8

Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller than usual 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as mild weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 46 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decrease of 81 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Dec. 1, utilities pulled 117 bcf of gas out of storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Dec. 8 would cut stockpiles to 3.665 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 7.2% above the same week a year ago and 7.7% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 128 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 158 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from a withdrawal of 44 bcf to 77 bcf, with a median decrease of 55 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 15 ranged from withdrawals of 44 bcf to 103 bcf, with an average decrease of 80 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 82 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 107 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

Price Futures Group

-44

Ritterbusch Associates

-47

DTN

-47

Schneider Electric

-48

SMC Report

-51

Gelber & Associates

-54

Snapper Creek Energy

-55

LSEG

-55

Natural Gas Intelligence

-55

Baker & O'Brien

-56

Energy Aspects

-58

Energy Ventures Analysis

-59

Tradition Energy

-62

C H Guernsey

-77

