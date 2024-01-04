POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen down 40 bcf in week ended Dec. 29

Repeats POLL originally published on Jan. 3, no changes

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 40 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as mild weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 219 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decrease of 97 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Dec. 22, utilities pulled 87 bcf of gas out of storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Dec. 29 would cut stockpiles to 3.450 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 18% above the same week a year ago and 12.1% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 132 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 185 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 17 bcf to 86 bcf, with a median decrease of 42 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Jan. 5 ranged from withdrawals of 65 bcf to 159 bcf, with an average decrease of 123 bcf.

That compares with a increase of around 11 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of about 87 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

DTN

-17

Snapper Creek Energy

-21

Energy Ventures Analysis

-23

Energy Aspects

-29

LSEG

-32

Natural Gas Intelligence

-40

Tradition Energy

-42

Gelber & Associates

-42

Ritterbusch Associates

-43

Schneider Electric

-44

Baker & O'Brien

-45

C H Guernsey

-51

SMC Report

-69

Price Futures Group

-86

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.