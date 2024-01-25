POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen down 321 bcf in week ended Jan. 19

Repeats POLL originally published on Jan 24, no changes

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much bigger-than-usual 321 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage to meet record heating demand during last week's Arctic freeze, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That would be the biggest weekly withdrawal since utilities pulled 338 bcf of gas out of storage during a brutal freeze in February 2021 and the all-time record withdrawal of 359 bcf in January 2018.

There was a much smaller decline of 86 bcf during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2019-2023) average decrease for this time of year is also smaller at 148 bcf.

In the week ended Jan. 12, utilities pulled 154 bcf of gas out of storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Jan. 19 would cut stockpiles to 2.861 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 4.2% above the same week a year ago and 5.4% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 266 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 196 HDDs for the period, data from LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 311 bcf to 340 bcf, with a median decrease of 320 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Jan. 26 ranged from withdrawals of 105 bcf to 226 bcf, with an average decrease of 180 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of around 141 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of about 185 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

DTN

-311

StoneX Group

-313

Snapper Creek Energy

-313

Schneider Electric

-314

Gelber & Associates

-317

Tradition Energy

-320

Natural Gas Intelligence

-320

Energy Ventures Analysis

-320

Engie Insight

-324

C H Guernsey

-324

SMC Report

-330

Price Futures Group

-333

LSEG

-340

