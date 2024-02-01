POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen down 194 bcf in week ended Jan. 26

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on Jan 31, no changes

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a bigger-than-usual 194 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 141 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2019-2023) average decrease of 185 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Jan. 19, utilities pulled 326 bcf of gas out of storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Jan. 26 would cut stockpiles to 2.662 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 2.2% above the same week a year ago and 5.3% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

Last week's withdrawal was likely bigger than usual due to lower gas output from freezing wells during an Arctic freeze in mid January, despite warmer than normal weather that reduced demand for the fuel for heating.

There were 172 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 195 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Freezing wells caused gas output in the Lower 48 states to drop to an average of 103.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record high of 108.0 bcfd in December, according to LSEG data. NGA/

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 166 bcf to 207 bcf, with a median decrease of 199 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Feb. 2 ranged from withdrawals of 64 bcf to 185 bcf, with an average decrease of 86 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of around 208 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of about 193 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

SMC Report

-166

DTN

-180

C H Guernsey

-181

Schneider Electric

-183

Price Futures Group

-185

Energy Ventures Analysis

-191

Snapper Creek Energy

-199

Tradition Energy

-201

Gelber & Associates

-201

Energy Aspects

-202

StoneX Group

-203

Baker & O'Brien

-205

LSEG

-207

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru, editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.