POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen down 12 bcf in week ended Nov. 24

Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled 12 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as mild weather kept a lid on heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 80 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decrease of 44 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Nov. 17, utilities pulled 7 bcf of gas out of storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Nov. 24 would cut stockpiles to 3.814 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would still be 9.1% above the same week a year ago and about 8% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 124 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 130 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from a withdrawal of 31 bcf to an injection of 7 bcf, with a median decrease of 14 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 1 ranged from withdrawals of 16 bcf to 134 bcf, with an average decrease of 101 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 30 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 48 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

Snapper Creek Energy

7

Energy Ventures Analysis

4

LSEG

1

Energy Aspects

-3

Natural Gas Intelligence

-9

Gelber & Associates

-10

Engie Insight

-14

Baker & O'Brien

-15

Price Futures Group

-16

DTN

-18

Ritterbusch Associates

-23

SMC Report

-25

C H Guernsey

-31

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Kirsten Donovan)

