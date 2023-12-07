POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen down 106 bcf in week ended Dec. 1

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on Dec 6
Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled 106 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as cold weather boosted heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That compares with a withdrawal of 30 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decrease of 48 bcf for this time of year.
In the week ended Nov. 24, utilities added 10 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI
The forecast for the week ended Dec. 1 would cut stockpiles to 3.730 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would still be about 7.6% above the same week a year ago and about 7% above the five-year average.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.
There were 166 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 144 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.
HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.
Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from a withdrawal of 70 bcf to 126 bcf, with a median decrease of 107 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 8 ranged from withdrawals of 23 bcf to 107 bcf, with an average decrease of 48 bcf.
That compares with a withdrawal of 46 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 81 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts in (bcf)
C H Guernsey
-70
Ritterbusch Associates
-99
SMC Report
-101
Tradition Energy
-102
Gelber & Associates
-102
Energy Ventures Analysis
-104
Natural Gas Intelligence
-106
Snapper Creek Energy
-107
Schneider Electric
-107
LSEG
-107
Price Futures Group
-107
Stone X Group Inc
-111
Baker & O'Brien
-114
DTN
-126
(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)
((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.