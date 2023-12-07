POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen down 106 bcf in week ended Dec. 1

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled 106 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as cold weather boosted heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 30 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decrease of 48 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Nov. 24, utilities added 10 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Dec. 1 would cut stockpiles to 3.730 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would still be about 7.6% above the same week a year ago and about 7% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 166 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 144 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from a withdrawal of 70 bcf to 126 bcf, with a median decrease of 107 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 8 ranged from withdrawals of 23 bcf to 107 bcf, with an average decrease of 48 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 46 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 81 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

C H Guernsey

-70

Ritterbusch Associates

-99

SMC Report

-101

Tradition Energy

-102

Gelber & Associates

-102

Energy Ventures Analysis

-104

Natural Gas Intelligence

-106

Snapper Creek Energy

-107

Schneider Electric

-107

LSEG

-107

Price Futures Group

-107

Stone X Group Inc

-111

Baker & O'Brien

-114

DTN

-126

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

