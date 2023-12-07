News & Insights

Stocks

POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen down 106 bcf in week ended Dec. 1

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

December 07, 2023 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Daksh Grover for Reuters ->

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled 106 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as cold weather boosted heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 30 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decrease of 48 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Nov. 24, utilities added 10 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Dec. 1 would cut stockpiles to 3.730 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would still be about 7.6% above the same week a year ago and about 7% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 166 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 144 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from a withdrawal of 70 bcf to 126 bcf, with a median decrease of 107 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 8 ranged from withdrawals of 23 bcf to 107 bcf, with an average decrease of 48 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 46 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 81 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

C H Guernsey

-70

Ritterbusch Associates

-99

SMC Report

-101

Tradition Energy

-102

Gelber & Associates

-102

Energy Ventures Analysis

-104

Natural Gas Intelligence

-106

Snapper Creek Energy

-107

Schneider Electric

-107

LSEG

-107

Price Futures Group

-107

Stone X Group Inc

-111

Baker & O'Brien

-114

DTN

-126

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.