POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 88 bcf higher in week ended Sept 22

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on Sept 27, no changes

Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added an above-average 88 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That would be lower than the 103 bcf injected during the same week a year ago but would be a little higher than the five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 84 bcf.

In the week ended Sept. 15, utilities added 64 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Sept. 22 would lift stockpiles to 3.357 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 13% above the same week a year ago and 6% above the five-year average. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

Demand for gas for heating or cooling was low last week because the weather was milder than normal.

There were 54 total degree days (TDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 64 TDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

TDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above or below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to cool or heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 80 bcf to 95 bcf, with a median increase of 88 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Sept. 29 ranged from injections of 75 bcf to 102 bcf, with an average increase of 87 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 126 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 103 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

LSEG

95

Schneider Electric

93

DTN

92

Tradition Energy

91

Energy Ventures Analysis

91

SMC Report

88

Natural Gas Intelligence

88

Gelber & Associates

88

Energy Aspects

88

Price Futures Group

86

Baker & O'Brien

84

StoneX Group Inc

82

Ritterbusch Associates

82

C H Guernsey

80

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.