POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 80 bcf higher in week ended Oct. 27

Repeats Wednesday's poll with no changes

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added an above-average 80 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as mild weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with the 99 bcf injected during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 57 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Oct. 20, utilities added 74 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Oct. 27 would lift stockpiles to 3.780 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 8.4% above the same week a year ago and 5.8% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 64 total degree days (TDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 85 TDDs for the period, data from LSEG showed.

TDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above or below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to cool or heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 76 bcf to 88 bcf, with a median increase of 81 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Nov. 3 ranged from a withdrawal of 21 bcf to injections 79 bcf, with an average increase of 21 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 83 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 36 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

Gelber & Associates

88

LSEG

85

Energy Ventures Analysis

84

Schneider Electric

83

Natural Gas Intelligence

82

DTN

82

SMC Report

81

C H Guernsey

80

Tradition Energy

79

Ritterbusch Associates

79

Energy Aspects

78

Price Futures Group

76

Engie Insight

76

Baker & O'Brien

76

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Kirsten Donovan)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

