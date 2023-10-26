POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 80 bcf higher in week ended Oct. 20

Repeats item sent previously with no changes to text

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added an above-average 80 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as mild weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That would be higher than the 61 bcf injected during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 66 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Oct. 13, utilities added 97 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Oct. 20 would lift stockpiles to 3.706 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 9.4% above the same week a year ago and 5.4% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 65 total degree days (TDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 75 TDDs for the period, data from LSEG showed.

TDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above or below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to cool or heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 72 bcf to 96 bcf, with a median increase of 79 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Oct. 27 ranged from injections of 71 bcf to 88 bcf, with an average increase of 81 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 99 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 57 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

SMC Report

96

LSEG

85

Tradition Energy

84

Energy Aspects

83

Gelber & Associates

82

C H Guernsey

80

StoneX Group Inc

79

Ritterbusch Associates

79

Natural Gas Intelligence

79

Baker & O'Brien

78

Schneider Electric

77

DTN

77

Price Futures Group

76

Energy Ventures Analysis

72

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Jonathan Oatis)

