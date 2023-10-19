POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 80 bcf higher in week ended Oct. 13

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on Oct 18, no changes

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a below-average 80 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That would be lower than the 113 bcf injected during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 85 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Oct. 6, utilities added 84 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Oct. 13 would lift stockpiles to 3.609 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 8.5% above the same week a year ago and 4.6% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 63 total degree days (TDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 68 TDDs for the period, data from LSEG showed.

TDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above or below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to cool or heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 76 bcf to 100 bcf, with a median increase of 80 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Oct. 20 ranged from injections of 59 bcf to 86 bcf, with an average increase of 73 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 61 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 66 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

LSEG

100

Energy Aspects

85

Tradition Energy

84

Ritterbusch Associates

82

Price Futures Group

81

SMC Report

81

Gelber & Associates

81

StoneX Group Inc

79

Natural Gas Intelligence

79

C H Guernsey

79

S&P Global

78

Energy Ventures Analysis

77

DTN

76

Baker & O'Brien

76

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

