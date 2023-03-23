POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 75 bcf lower in week to March 17

Repeating item sent previously with no changes to text

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a larger-than-usual 75 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as cooler-than-normal weather increased heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That was larger than the 55 bcf withdrawal during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 45 bcf.

In the week ended March 10, utilities pulled 58 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended March 17 would cut stockpiles to 1.897 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 36% above the same week a year ago and 22% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 149 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, which was more than the 30-year average of 130 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 16 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 66 bcf to 81 bcf, with a median decrease of 76 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending March 24 ranged from withdrawals of 38 bcf to 76 bcf, with an average decrease of 55 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 15 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decline of 17 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Engie Insight

-66

Tradition Energy

-68

S&P Global

-69

Energy Ventures Analysis

-70

Gelber & Associates

-71

C H Guernsey

-74

Refinitiv

-75

Natural Gas Intelligence

-76

Price Futures Group

-76

StoneX Group

-76

Schneider Electric

-77

Baker & O'Brien

-78

DTN

-78

Ritterbusch Associates

-78

SMC Report

-80

Citi Futures

-81

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Jonathan Oatis)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.