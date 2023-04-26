News & Insights

Stocks

POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 75 bcf higher in week to April 21

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

April 26, 2023 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by Ananya Bajpai for Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a bigger-than-normal 75 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as mild weather kept heating demand lower than usual, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a 42 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 43 bcf.

In the week ended April 14, utilities added 75 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended April 21 would lift stockpiles to 2.005 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 35% above the same week a year ago and about 22% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 62 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 68 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 16 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 83 bcf to 64 bcf, with a median increase of 76 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending April 28 ranged from injections of 76 bcf to 37 bcf, with an average increase of 53 bcf.

That compares with a increase of 72 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 78 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Engie Insight

83

Energy Ventures Analysis

80

Refinitiv

80

C H Guernsey

78

S&P Global

78

DTN

77

Natural Gas Intelligence

77

Price Futures Group

76

Tradition Energy

76

Energy Aspects

75

Citi Futures

73

Schneider Electric

73

Gelber & Associates

69

SMC Report

68

Ritterbusch Associates

68

Baker & O'Brien

64

(Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Jonathan Oatis)

((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
StocksUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.