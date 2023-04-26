POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 75 bcf higher in week to April 21

April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a bigger-than-normal 75 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as mild weather kept heating demand lower than usual, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a 42 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 43 bcf.

In the week ended April 14, utilities added 75 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended April 21 would lift stockpiles to 2.005 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 35% above the same week a year ago and about 22% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 62 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 68 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 16 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 83 bcf to 64 bcf, with a median increase of 76 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending April 28 ranged from injections of 76 bcf to 37 bcf, with an average increase of 53 bcf.

That compares with a increase of 72 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 78 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) Engie Insight 83 Energy Ventures Analysis 80 Refinitiv 80 C H Guernsey 78 S&P Global 78 DTN 77 Natural Gas Intelligence 77 Price Futures Group 76 Tradition Energy 76 Energy Aspects 75 Citi Futures 73 Schneider Electric 73 Gelber & Associates 69 SMC Report 68 Ritterbusch Associates 68 Baker & O'Brien 64 (Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Jonathan Oatis) ((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.