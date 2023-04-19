POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 69 bcf higher in week to April 14

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a bigger-than-normal 69 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as mild weather kept heating demand lower than usual, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a 47 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 41 bcf.

In the week ended April 7, utilities added 25 bcf of gas into the storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended April 14 would lift stockpiles to 1.924 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 33% above the same week a year ago and about 20% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 44 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 79 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 64 bcf to 80 bcf, with a median increase of 68 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending April 21 ranged from injections of 56 bcf to 81 bcf, with an average increase of 74 bcf.

That compares with a increase of 42 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 43 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

DTN

80

Baker & O'Brien

77

SMC Report

77

C H Guernsey

73

Price Futures Group

70

Energy Ventures Analysis

69

Energy Aspects

68

Ritterbusch Associates

67

Natural Gas Intelligence

66

Schneider Electric

66

Ritterbusch Associates

65

S&P Global

65

Tradition Energy

65

StoneX Group Inc

64

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; edited by Scott DiSavino and Marguerita Choy)

