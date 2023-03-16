POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 62 bcf lower in week to March 10

Repeats with no changes ahead of data releae

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 62 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as milder weather lowered heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That was smaller than the 86 bcf withdrawal during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 77 bcf.

In the week ended March 3, utilities pulled 84 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended March 10 would cut stockpiles to 1.968 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 36% above the same week a year ago and 23% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 129 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, which was less than the 30-year average of 144 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 49 bcf to 76 bcf, with a median decrease of 61 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending March 17 ranged from withdrawals of 67 bcf to 86 bcf, with an average decrease of 80 bcf.

That compares with a decrease of 55 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decline of about 45 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

DTN

-49

Tradition Energy

-55

Citi Futures

-56

Schneider Electric

-58

Energy Ventures

-58

Refinitiv

-59

Energy Aspects

-60

C H Guernsey

-61

Natural Gas Intelligence

-64

Engie Insight

-66

Ritterbusch Associates

-66

Price Futures Group

-67

Stonex Group

-67

SMC Report

-73

Gelber & Associates

-76

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.