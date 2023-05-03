POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 52 bcf higher in week to April 28

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a smaller-than-normal 52 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as colder than usual weather boosted heating demand for the fuel, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a 72 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 78 bcf.

In the week ended April 21, utilities added 79 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended April 28 would lift stockpiles to 2.061 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 32% above the same week a year ago and about 20% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 74 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 57 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 16 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 47 bcf to 60 bcf, with a median increase of 51 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending May 5 ranged from injections of 62 bcf to 89 bcf, with an average increase of 67 bcf.

That compares with a increase of 76 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 87 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) SMC Report 60 Refinitiv 59 Natural Gas Intelligence 57 Price Futures Group 55 Schneider Electric 54 StoneX Group Inc 53 Gelber & Associates 52 Energy Ventures Analysis 51 S&P Global 50 Ritterbusch Associates 50 DTN 50 Tradition Energy 49 Citi Futures 49 Baker & O'Brien 48 Engie Insight 47 C H Guernsey 47 (Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Jan Harvey) ((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.