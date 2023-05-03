News & Insights

POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 52 bcf higher in week to April 28

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

May 03, 2023 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by Ananya Bajpai for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a smaller-than-normal 52 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as colder than usual weather boosted heating demand for the fuel, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a 72 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 78 bcf.

In the week ended April 21, utilities added 79 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended April 28 would lift stockpiles to 2.061 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 32% above the same week a year ago and about 20% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 74 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 57 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 16 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 47 bcf to 60 bcf, with a median increase of 51 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending May 5 ranged from injections of 62 bcf to 89 bcf, with an average increase of 67 bcf.

That compares with a increase of 76 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 87 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

SMC Report

60

Refinitiv

59

Natural Gas Intelligence

57

Price Futures Group

55

Schneider Electric

54

StoneX Group Inc

53

Gelber & Associates

52

Energy Ventures Analysis

51

S&P Global

50

Ritterbusch Associates

50

DTN

50

Tradition Energy

49

Citi Futures

49

Baker & O'Brien

48

Engie Insight

47

C H Guernsey

47

(Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Jan Harvey)

((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

