POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 28 bcf higher in week to April 7

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely put a near-normal 28 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas in storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with an 8 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average rise of 28 bcf.

In the week ended March 31, utilities pulled 23 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended April 7 would lift stockpiles to 1.858 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 33% above the same week a year ago and about 19% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 86 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 92 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 35 bcf to 20 bcf, with a median increase of 28 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending April 14 ranged from an injections of 82 bcf to 29 bcf, with an average increase of 65 bcf.

That compares with a increase of 47 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 41 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) Natural Gas Intelligence 35 Gelber & Associates 34 StoneX Group Inc 33 S&P Global 31 SMC Report 30 Price Futures Group 29 DTN 28 Refinitiv 28 Ritterbusch Associates 28 Tradition Energy 27 Energy Ventures Analysis 26 CH Guernsey 24 Baker & O'Brien 22 Schneider Electric 20 (Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton) ((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com))

