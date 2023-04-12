Stocks

POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 28 bcf higher in week to April 7

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

April 12, 2023 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by Ananya Bajpai for Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely put a near-normal 28 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas in storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with an 8 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average rise of 28 bcf.

In the week ended March 31, utilities pulled 23 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended April 7 would lift stockpiles to 1.858 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 33% above the same week a year ago and about 19% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 86 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 92 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 35 bcf to 20 bcf, with a median increase of 28 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending April 14 ranged from an injections of 82 bcf to 29 bcf, with an average increase of 65 bcf.

That compares with a increase of 47 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 41 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Natural Gas Intelligence

35

Gelber & Associates

34

StoneX Group Inc

33

S&P Global

31

SMC Report

30

Price Futures Group

29

DTN

28

Refinitiv

28

Ritterbusch Associates

28

Tradition Energy

27

Energy Ventures Analysis

26

CH Guernsey

24

Baker & O'Brien

22

Schneider Electric

20

(Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

