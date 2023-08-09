POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 25 bcf higher in week to Aug 4

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a below-average 25 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as hotter-than-usual weather caused power generators to burn more of the fuel to keep air conditioners humming, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a 44-bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 46 bcf.

In the week ended July 28, utilities added 14 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Aug. 4 would lift stockpiles to 3.026 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 21.3% above the same week a year ago and 11% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 98 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, higher than the 30-year normal of 89 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 19 bcf to 42 bcf, with a median increase of 23 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Aug. 11 ranged from injections of 21 bcf to 47 bcf, with an average increase of 38 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 21 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 41 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

SMC Report

42

DTN

39

S&P Global

30

Refinitiv

28

C H Guernsey

26

Schneider Electric

25

Baker & O'Brien

24

Natural Gas Intelligence

23

Gelber & Associates

23

Tradition Energy

22

Price Futures Group

21

Ritterbusch Associates

21

Energy Aspects

21

Energy Ventures Analysis

20

StoneX Group Inc

19

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))

