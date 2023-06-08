POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 113 bcf higher in week to June 2

Repeats with no changes to text

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a bigger-than-normal 113 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as milder weather kept demand for the fuel low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a 99 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 100 bcf.

In the week ended May 29, utilities added 110 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended June 2 would lift stockpiles to 2.559 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 29% above the same week a year ago and about 17% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 53 total degree days (TDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 64 TDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

TDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above or below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to cool or heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 16 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 119 bcf to 100 bcf, with a median increase of 114 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending June 9 ranged from injections of 116 bcf to 82 bcf, with an average increase of 100 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 94 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 84 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Tradition Energy

119

Gelber & Associates

118

Refinitiv

118

S&P Global

117

Natural Gas Intelligence

116

Energy Ventures Analysis

116

Price Futures Group

116

DTN

115

Schneider Electric

112

Ritterbusch Associates

111

Baker & O'Brien

111

Engie Insight

110

SMC Report

110

Citi Futures

106

StoneX Group Inc

105

C H Guernsey

100

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.