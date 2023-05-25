POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 100 bcf higher in week to May 19

Repeats Wednesday's story with no changes
May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a bigger-than-normal 100 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as mild weather kept demand for the fuel low for both heating and cooling, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That compares with an 88 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 96 bcf.
In the week ended May 12, utilities added 99 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI
The forecast for the week ended May 19 would lift stockpiles to 2.340 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 30% above the same week a year ago and about 17% above the five-year average.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
There were 59 total degree days (TDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 63 TDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.
TDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above or below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to cool or heat homes and businesses.
Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 109 bcf to 91 bcf, with a median increase of 100 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending May 26 ranged from injections of 124 bcf to 102 bcf, with an average increase of 107 bcf.
That compares with an increase of 82 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 101 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
Baker & O'Brien
109
DTN
103
Engie Insight
103
Natural Gas Intelligence
102
SMC Report
102
Price Futures Group
102
Gelber & Associates
100
Ritterbusch Associates
100
Citi Futures
100
Schneider Electric
98
StoneX Group Inc
95
Energy Ventures Analysis
95
C H Guernsey
94
Refinitiv
91
(Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Kirsten Donovan)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.