POLL-US natural gas stockpiles seen 100 bcf higher in week to May 19

Repeats Wednesday's story with no changes

May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a bigger-than-normal 100 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as mild weather kept demand for the fuel low for both heating and cooling, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with an 88 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 96 bcf.

In the week ended May 12, utilities added 99 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended May 19 would lift stockpiles to 2.340 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 30% above the same week a year ago and about 17% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 59 total degree days (TDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 63 TDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

TDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above or below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to cool or heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 109 bcf to 91 bcf, with a median increase of 100 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending May 26 ranged from injections of 124 bcf to 102 bcf, with an average increase of 107 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 82 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 101 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) Baker & O'Brien 109 DTN 103 Engie Insight 103 Natural Gas Intelligence 102 SMC Report 102 Price Futures Group 102 Gelber & Associates 100 Ritterbusch Associates 100 Citi Futures 100 Schneider Electric 98 StoneX Group Inc 95 Energy Ventures Analysis 95 C H Guernsey 94 Refinitiv 91 (Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Kirsten Donovan) ((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.