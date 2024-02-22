News & Insights

POLL-US natgas storage draw seen at 64 bcf last week, smaller than normal

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

February 22, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Daksh Grover for Reuters ->

Repeats Wednesday's poll without any changes ahead of EIA report release

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much smaller-than-usual 64 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as warmer-than-normal weather limited heating demand for the fuel, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 75 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2019-2023) average decrease of 168 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Feb. 9, utilities pulled 49 bcf of gas out of storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Feb. 16 would cut stockpiles to 2.471 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 12.1% above the same week a year ago and 22.4% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 154 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 178 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 11 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 48 bcf to 82 bcf, with a median decrease of 64 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Feb. 23 ranged from withdrawals of 84 bcf to 113 bcf, with an average decrease of 97 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 79 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 143 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

Energy Ventures Analysis

-48

Snapper Creek Energy

-51

Energy Aspects

-58

Gelber & Associates

-62

Schneider Electric

-63

StoneX Group

-64

LSEG

-65

Natural Gas Intelligence

-65

Ritterbusch Associates

-71

DTN

-80

C H Guernsey

-82

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Marguerita Choy)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

