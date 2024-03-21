POLL-US natgas stockpiles seen up 4 bcf in week ended March 15

Repeats with no changes

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added an unusual 4 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as warmer-than-normal weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Utilities usually do not start adding gas into storage until late March or early April.

If confirmed, that would be the first inventory build since November 2023 and would compare with a withdrawal of 68 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2019-2023) average decrease of 42 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended March 8, utilities pulled 9 bcf of gas out of storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended March 15 would lift stockpiles to 2.329 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 21.2% above the level of the same week a year ago and about 40.8% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 129 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, compared with a 30-year normal of 132 for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 5 bcf to injections of 17 bcf, with a median increase of 5 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending March 22 ranged from withdrawals of 24 bcf to 44 bcf, with an average decrease of 33 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 55 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 27 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

Schneider Electric

17

Natural Gas Intelligence

9

Snapper Creek Energy

8

DTN

6

Energy Aspects

6

Energy Ventures Analysis

5

Baker & O'Brien

5

StoneX Group

3

C H Guernsey

2

LSEG

-1

Gelber & Associates

-1

SMC Report

-3

Ritterbusch Associates

-5

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Tomasz Janowski)

