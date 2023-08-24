POLL-US natgas stockpiles seen up 33 bcf in week ended Aug. 18

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on Aug. 23, no changes

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a below-average 33 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as hot weather had power generators burning more gas to meet air conditioning demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That would be substantially below the 54-bcf injection during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 49 bcf.

In the week ended Aug. 11, utilities added 35 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Aug. 18 would lift stockpiles to 3.098 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 20.5% above the same week a year ago and 10.1% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 97 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, higher than the 30-year normal of 84 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 27 bcf to 50 bcf, with a median increase of 31 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Aug. 25 ranged from injections of 20 bcf to 41 bcf, with an average increase of 32 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 61 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 51 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

C H Guernsey

50

SMC Report

41

DTN

39

Price Futures Group

37

Ritterbusch Associates

35

Gelber & Associates

32

Schneider Electric

31

Tradition Energy

31

Refinitiv

29

Natural Gas Intelligence

29

Energy Aspects

29

Energy Ventures Analysis

27

Engie Insight

27

