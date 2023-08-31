POLL-US natgas stockpiles seen up 25 bcf in week ended Aug. 25

Repeats item originally published on Aug 30, no change to text

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a below-average 25 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as extreme heat caused power generators to burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That would be substantially below the 61 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 51 bcf.

In the week ended Aug. 18, utilities added 18 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Aug. 25 would lift stockpiles to 3.108 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 18.1% above the same week a year ago and 8.4% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 101 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, higher than the 30-year normal of 79 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 11 bcf to 36 bcf, with a median increase of 26 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Sept. 1 ranged from injections of 11 bcf to 63 bcf, with an average increase of 41 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 55 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 60 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

DTN

36

Natural Gas Intelligence

32

Engie Insight

29

Gelber & Associates

29

Energy Ventures Analysis

27

Schneider Electric

27

Tradition Energy

27

Refinitiv

25

SMC Report

25

Energy Aspects

25

StoneX Group Inc

22

Baker & O'Brien

21

C H Guernsey

14

Price Futures Group

11

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru;)

Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru

