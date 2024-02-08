News & Insights

Stocks

POLL-US natgas stockpiles seen down 76 bcf in week ended Feb. 2

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

February 08, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Daksh Grover for Reuters ->

Repeats story filed on Feb. 7 without changes

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much smaller-than-usual 76 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as warmer-than-normal weather kept heating demand for the fuel low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 208 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2019-2023) average decrease of 193 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Jan. 26, utilities pulled 197 bcf of gas out of storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Feb. 2 would cut stockpiles to 2.583 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 7.8% above the same week a year ago and 10.6% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 137 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 192 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 65 bcf to 100 bcf, with a median decrease of 76 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Feb. 9 ranged from withdrawals of 50 bcf to 87 bcf, with an average decrease of 75 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of around 117 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of about 149 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

LSEG

-65

DTN

-66

S&P Global

-71

Gelber & Associates

-71

Energy Ventures Analysis

-73

Natural Gas Intelligence

-75

StoneX Group

-76

Snapper Creek Energy

-76

Baker & O'Brien

-76

Tradition Energy

-77

Engie Insight

-81

Ritterbusch Associates

-83

SMC Report

-90

C H Guernsey

-100

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Barbara Lewis)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.