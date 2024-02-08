POLL-US natgas stockpiles seen down 76 bcf in week ended Feb. 2

Repeats story filed on Feb. 7 without changes

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much smaller-than-usual 76 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as warmer-than-normal weather kept heating demand for the fuel low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 208 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2019-2023) average decrease of 193 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Jan. 26, utilities pulled 197 bcf of gas out of storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Feb. 2 would cut stockpiles to 2.583 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 7.8% above the same week a year ago and 10.6% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 137 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 192 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 65 bcf to 100 bcf, with a median decrease of 76 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Feb. 9 ranged from withdrawals of 50 bcf to 87 bcf, with an average decrease of 75 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of around 117 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of about 149 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts in (bcf) LSEG -65 DTN -66 S&P Global -71 Gelber & Associates -71 Energy Ventures Analysis -73 Natural Gas Intelligence -75 StoneX Group -76 Snapper Creek Energy -76 Baker & O'Brien -76 Tradition Energy -77 Engie Insight -81 Ritterbusch Associates -83 SMC Report -90 C H Guernsey -100

