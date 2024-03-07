POLL-US natgas stockpiles seen down 40 bcf in week ended March 1

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much smaller-than-usual 40 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as warmer-than-normal weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 72 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2019-2023) average decrease of 93 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Feb. 23, utilities pulled 96 bcf of gas out of storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended March 1 would cut stockpiles to 2.334 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 13.6% above the same week a year ago and about 30.9% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 128 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, compared with a 30-year normal of 158 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 32 bcf to 71 bcf, with a median decrease of 40 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending March 8 ranged from withdrawals of 14 bcf to injections of 20 bcf, with an average increase of 3 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 65 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 87 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

Schneider Electric

-32

DTN

-35

Energy Aspects

-35

Gelber & Associates

-36

Natural Gas Intelligence

-37

Energy Ventures Analysis

-37

SMC Report

-40

LSEG

-41

Snapper Creek Energy

-42

Ritterbusch Associates

-43

Baker & O'Brien

-43

C H Guernsey

-46

StoneX Group

-71

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Jonathan Oatis)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

