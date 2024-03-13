News & Insights

POLL-US natgas stockpiles seen down 3 bcf in week ended March 8

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

March 13, 2024 — 02:57 pm EDT

Written by Daksh Grover for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much smaller-than-usual 3 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as warmer-than-normal weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 65 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2019-2023) average decrease of 87 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended March 1, utilities pulled 40 bcf of gas out of storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended March 8 would cut stockpiles to 2.331 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 17.2% above the same week a year ago and about 37.4% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 91 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, compared with a 30-year normal of 146 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 10 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 16 bcf to injections of 6 bcf, with a median decrease of 3 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending March 15 ranged from withdrawals of 11 bcf to injections of 9 bcf, with an average decrease of 3 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 68 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 42 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

DTN

6

Schneider Electric

4

Baker & O'Brien

-1

SMC Report

-2

Gelber & Associates

-2

Energy Aspects

-4

Energy Ventures Analysis

-5

C H Guernsey

-7

Snapper Creek Energy

-9

LSEG

-16

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

