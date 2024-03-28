POLL-US natgas stockpiles seen down 28 bcf in week ended March 22

Repeats Wednesday's poll with no changes to text

March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a near-normal 28 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 55 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2019-2023) average decrease of 27 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended March 15, utilities added 7 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended March 22 would cut stockpiles to 2.304 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 23.5% above the level of the same week a year ago and about 41.6% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 119 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, compared with a 30-year normal of 119 for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 12 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 23 bcf to 32 bcf, with a median decrease of 28 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending March 29 ranged from withdrawals of 20 bcf to 53 bcf, with an average decrease of 31 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 29 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 1 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

Baker & O'Brien

-23

DTN

-24

Natural Gas Intelligence

-25

Energy Aspects

-26

Snapper Creek Energy

-27

LSEG

-28

Schneider Electric

-28

StoneX Group

-28

Energy Ventures Analysis

-29

Gelber & Associates

-29

Ritterbusch Associates

-31

C H Guernsey

-32

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Kirsten Donovan)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

