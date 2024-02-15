POLL-US natgas draw seen at 68 bcf in latest week, smaller than normal

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on Feb 14, no changes

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much smaller-than-usual 68 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as warmer-than-normal weather limited heating demand for the fuel, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 117 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2019-2023) average decrease of 149 bcf for this time of year.

In the week ended Feb. 2, utilities pulled 75 bcf of gas out of storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Feb. 9 would cut stockpiles to 2.516 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 10.4% above the same week a year ago and 15.0% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 137 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 186 HDDs for the period, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 12 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 51 bcf to 87 bcf, with a median decrease of 69 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Feb. 16 ranged from withdrawals of 62 bcf to 98 bcf, with an average decrease of 82 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of around 75 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of about 168 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

LSEG

-51

C H Guernsey

-53

Energy Ventures Analysis

-62

Snapper Creek Energy

-63

Gelber & Associates

-66

Natural Gas Intelligence

-68

Baker & O'Brien

-70

StoneX Group

-71

SMC Report

-75

Price Futures Group

-76

DTN

-80

Energy Aspects

-87

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and ...)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.