POLL-US June cattle marketings seen down 4.9% from last year -analysts

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT).
All figures, except headcount, for feedlots with 1,000-plus head of cattle shown as percentage vs year ago:
Range
Average
Million head
On feed July 1
97-98.9
97.7
11.079
Placements in June
96.2-102.7
98.4
1.603
Marketings in June
94-96
95.1
1.960
Cattle on Feed as of July 1
June Placements
June Marketings
Allegiant Commodity Group
97.7
99
95.1
Allendale
98.1
99.1
96.0
Brugler Marketing
97.4
97.6
95.3
HedgersEdge
97.3
96.2
95.0
KIS Futures, Justin Lewis
98.0
98.0
94.0
Livestock Mktg Info Center
97.6
97.2
95.1
MBS Research, Mike Sands
97.0
97.0
95.0
New Frontier Capital Markets
97.6
97.9
94.9
Steiner Consulting
98.9
102.7
95.0
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
97.8
100.0
95.2
U.S. Commodities
97.3
97.4
96.0
(Reporting by Rahul Kumar Paswan in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago)
((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))
