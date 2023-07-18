POLL-US June cattle marketings seen down 4.9% from last year -analysts

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT).

All figures, except headcount, for feedlots with 1,000-plus head of cattle shown as percentage vs year ago:

Range

Average

Million head

On feed July 1

97-98.9

97.7

11.079

Placements in June

96.2-102.7

98.4

1.603

Marketings in June

94-96

95.1

1.960

Cattle on Feed as of July 1

June Placements

June Marketings

Allegiant Commodity Group

97.7

99

95.1

Allendale

98.1

99.1

96.0

Brugler Marketing

97.4

97.6

95.3

HedgersEdge

97.3

96.2

95.0

KIS Futures, Justin Lewis

98.0

98.0

94.0

Livestock Mktg Info Center

97.6

97.2

95.1

MBS Research, Mike Sands

97.0

97.0

95.0

New Frontier Capital Markets

97.6

97.9

94.9

Steiner Consulting

98.9

102.7

95.0

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

97.8

100.0

95.2

U.S. Commodities

97.3

97.4

96.0

(Reporting by Rahul Kumar Paswan in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago)

