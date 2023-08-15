POLL-US July cattle placements seen down 5.5% from last year -analysts

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT).
All figures, except headcount, for feedlots with 1,000-plus head of cattle shown as percentage vs year ago:
Range
Average
Million head
On feed August 1
98-99.1
98.4
11.044
Placements in July
90.4-96.5
94.5
1.667
Marketings in July
94.5-95.1
94.8
1.729
Cattle on Feed as of August 1
July Placements
July Marketings
Allegiant Commodity Group
98.0
93.3
94.7
Allendale
98.1
90.4
95.0
Brugler Marketing
98.5
96.4
95.1
Hedgersedge
98.1
92.6
94.8
KIS Futures, Justin Lewis
98.0
95.0
95.0
Livestock Mktg Info Center
98.4
95.0
94.6
MBS Research, Mike Sands
98.0
95.0
95.0
Steiner Consulting
99.1
96.5
94.5
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
98.5
96.0
94.6
U.S. Commodities
99.1
95.0
95.0
(Reporting by Rahul Kumar Paswan in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
