POLL-US July cattle placements seen down 5.5% from last year -analysts

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

August 15, 2023 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by Rahul Kumar Paswan and Tom Polansek for Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT).

All figures, except headcount, for feedlots with 1,000-plus head of cattle shown as percentage vs year ago:

Range

Average

Million head

On feed August 1

98-99.1

98.4

11.044

Placements in July

90.4-96.5

94.5

1.667

Marketings in July

94.5-95.1

94.8

1.729

Cattle on Feed as of August 1

July Placements

July Marketings

Allegiant Commodity Group

98.0

93.3

94.7

Allendale

98.1

90.4

95.0

Brugler Marketing

98.5

96.4

95.1

Hedgersedge

98.1

92.6

94.8

KIS Futures, Justin Lewis

98.0

95.0

95.0

Livestock Mktg Info Center

98.4

95.0

94.6

MBS Research, Mike Sands

98.0

95.0

95.0

Steiner Consulting

99.1

96.5

94.5

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

98.5

96.0

94.6

U.S. Commodities

99.1

95.0

95.0

(Reporting by Rahul Kumar Paswan in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

