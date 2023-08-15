POLL-US July cattle placements seen down 5.5% from last year -analysts

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT).

All figures, except headcount, for feedlots with 1,000-plus head of cattle shown as percentage vs year ago:

Range

Average

Million head

On feed August 1

98-99.1

98.4

11.044

Placements in July

90.4-96.5

94.5

1.667

Marketings in July

94.5-95.1

94.8

1.729

Cattle on Feed as of August 1 July Placements July Marketings Allegiant Commodity Group 98.0 93.3 94.7 Allendale 98.1 90.4 95.0 Brugler Marketing 98.5 96.4 95.1 Hedgersedge 98.1 92.6 94.8 KIS Futures, Justin Lewis 98.0 95.0 95.0 Livestock Mktg Info Center 98.4 95.0 94.6 MBS Research, Mike Sands 98.0 95.0 95.0 Steiner Consulting 99.1 96.5 94.5 Texas A&M AgriLife Extension 98.5 96.0 94.6 U.S. Commodities 99.1 95.0 95.0 (Reporting by Rahul Kumar Paswan in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

