POLL-US January cattle placements seen down 11.6% from year ago, analysts say

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT).

Placements of cattle into feedlots in January are estimated to be down 11.6% from a year earlier. The total number of U.S. cattle fell to its lowest level since 1951 as of Jan. 1, the USDA said in a different report last month, after drought reduced the land available for grazing.

All figures, except headcount, for feedlots with 1,000-plus head of cattle shown as percentage vs year ago:

Range

Average

Million head

On feed February 1

99.4-101.1

100.1

11.716

Placements in January

81.6-94.0

88.4

1.707

Marketings in January

98.6-100.3

99.8

1.842

Cattle on Feed as of February 1

January Placements

January Marketings

Allegiant Commodity Group

99.8

85.7

100.1

Allendale

100.2

88.2

99.7

HedgersEdge

99.4

81.6

98.6

KIS Futures, Justin Lewis

100.0

93.0

99.0

Livestock Mktg Info Center

101.1

94.0

100.2

MBS Research, Mike Sands

100.0

89.0

100.0

New Frontier Capital Markets

99.4

83.3

99.9

S&P Global Commodity Insights

100.1

88.0

99.9

Steiner Consulting

100.2

88.6

100.3

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

100.9

92.8

100.3

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago)

