POLL-US January cattle placements seen down 11.6% from year ago, analysts say

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT).
Placements of cattle into feedlots in January are estimated to be down 11.6% from a year earlier. The total number of U.S. cattle fell to its lowest level since 1951 as of Jan. 1, the USDA said in a different report last month, after drought reduced the land available for grazing.
All figures, except headcount, for feedlots with 1,000-plus head of cattle shown as percentage vs year ago:
Range
Average
Million head
On feed February 1
99.4-101.1
100.1
11.716
Placements in January
81.6-94.0
88.4
1.707
Marketings in January
98.6-100.3
99.8
1.842
Cattle on Feed as of February 1
January Placements
January Marketings
Allegiant Commodity Group
99.8
85.7
100.1
Allendale
100.2
88.2
99.7
HedgersEdge
99.4
81.6
98.6
KIS Futures, Justin Lewis
100.0
93.0
99.0
Livestock Mktg Info Center
101.1
94.0
100.2
MBS Research, Mike Sands
100.0
89.0
100.0
New Frontier Capital Markets
99.4
83.3
99.9
S&P Global Commodity Insights
100.1
88.0
99.9
Steiner Consulting
100.2
88.6
100.3
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
100.9
92.8
100.3
(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago)
