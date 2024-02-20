POLL-US crude stocks likely rose last week, products seen down

Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventories were seen up last week, while distillates and gasoline stockpiles were seen dropping, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Wednesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) on Thursday, delayed by a day due to the Presidents' Day federal holiday on Monday.

Crude inventories rose by 12.0 million barrels to 439.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 9, the EIA said, far exceeding analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.6 million-barrel build.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 2/16/24 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 2/09/24 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 2/17/23 CRUDE 4.3 MLN 439.5 MLN 12 MLN 7.6 MLN DISTILLATE -1.8 MLN 125.7 MLN -1.9 MLN 2.7 MLN GASOLINE -3.0 MLN 247.3 MLN -3.7 MLN -1.9 MLN REFINERY RUNS 1.1 PCT PTS 80.6% -1.8 PCT PTS NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST -82 BCF TO -65 BCF (THREE FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by about 3 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were seen decreasing by about 1.8 million barrels. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Confluence 5.5 -3.0 -4.5 2.5 DTN 3.2 -1.5 -2.1 -0.3 Excel Futures 5.4 -2.2 -3.9 -0.6 Ritterbusch Associates -2.5 3.2 3.8 3.4 (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid) ((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

