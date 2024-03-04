POLL-US crude stocks forecast to have risen last week, products likely fell

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventories are forecast to have risen last week, according to a preliminary Reuters poll on Monday, while distillates and gasoline stockpiles were seen down.

Four analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 2.6 million barrels in the week to March 1.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose for the fifth consecutive week, increasing by 4.2 million barrels to 447.2 million barrels in the week ending Feb. 23, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.7 million barrel rise.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 3/01/24 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 2/23/24 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 03/03/23 CRUDE 2.6 MLN 447.2 MLN 4.2 MLN -1.7 MLN DISTILLATE -1 MLN 121.1 MLN -0.5 MLN 0.1 MLN GASOLINE -1.6 MLN 244.2 MLN -2.8 MLN -1.1 MLN REFINERY RUNS 1.4 PCT PTS 81.5% 0.9 PCT PT 0.2 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST -46 BCF TO -35 BCF (THREE FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by 1.6 million barrels last week, while distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were seen decreasing by about 1 million barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was expected to increase by 1.4 percentage point from 81.5% of total capacity in the previous week, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs DTN 2.2 0.5 -1.2 1.2 Confluence 4.0 -1.0 -2.5 1.5 Price Group 3.0 -2.0 -2.0 0.5 Ritterbusch Associates -2.1 -1.0 -1.0 1.5 (Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((anushree.ashishMukherjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

