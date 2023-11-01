POLL-US crude stockpiles seen up last week, products likely fell

Repeats Tuesday's poll without any changes ahead of release of EIA report

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stockpiles likely rose last week, while gasoline and distillates inventories were seen dropping, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories were up by about 1.3 million barrels in the week to Oct. 27.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI rose by 1.4 million barrels in the week to Oct. 20 to 421.1 million barrels, EIA data showed, far exceeding analysts' expectations for a 240,000-barrel build.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 10/27/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 10/20/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 10/28/22 CRUDE 1.3 MLN 421.1 MLN 1.4 MLN -3.1 MLN DISTILLATE -1.5 MLN 112.1 MLN -1.7 MLN 0.4 MLN GASOLINE -0.8 MLN 223.5 MLN 0.2 MLN -1.3 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.4 PCT PT 85.6 % -0.5 PCT PT 1.7 PCT PTS NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 76 BCF TO 84 BCF (SEVEN FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by about 800,000 barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were seen decreasing by about 1.5 million barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was expected to increase 0.4 percentage point from 85.6% of total capacity in the previous week, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Commodity Research Group 3.8 -0.3 0.8 0.2 Confluence 2.0 -1.0 -1.5 1.5 DTN 1.2 -2.4 -0.8 0.4 Excel Futures 1.6 -3.6 0.7 0.2 LSEG 2.5 -1.3 -1.0 0.3 Price Futures Group -2.0 -2.0 -2.0 0.0 Ritterbusch Associates -1.0 -1.0 -1.5 0.8 (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.