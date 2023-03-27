Stocks

POLL-US crude stockpiles seen up last week, products likely fell

Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

March 27, 2023 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by Ananya Bajpai for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles were seen rising last week, while distillate and gasoline inventories were expected to fall, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 200,000 barrels in the week to March 24.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 3/24/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

3/17/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 3/25/22

CRUDE

0.2 MLN

481.2 MLN

1.1 MLN

-3.4 MLN

DISTILLATE

-1.4 MLN

116.4 MLN

-3.3 MLN

1.4 MLN

GASOLINE

-1.6 MLN

229.6 MLN

-6.4 MLN

0.8 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.6 PCT PT

88.6%

0.4 PCT PT

1.0 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

-52 BCF TO -58 BCF (SIX FORECASTS)

Crude inventories USOILC=ECIrose by 1.1 million barrels in the week to March 17 to 481.2 million barrels, their highest since May 2021. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 1.6 million-barrel drop.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Citi Futures

1.5

-1.0

-2.5

0.5

Confluence

2.0

-1.0

-0.5

0.5

DTN

2.5

1.6

1.4

0.5

Excel Futures

-1.7

-2.9

-3.4

0.6

Price Futures Group

-3.0

-3.0

-3.0

1.0

Ritterbusch Associates

-1.1

-0.5

-0.5

0.6

(Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

