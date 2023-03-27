POLL-US crude stockpiles seen up last week, products likely fell

March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles were seen rising last week, while distillate and gasoline inventories were expected to fall, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 200,000 barrels in the week to March 24.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 3/24/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 3/17/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 3/25/22 CRUDE 0.2 MLN 481.2 MLN 1.1 MLN -3.4 MLN DISTILLATE -1.4 MLN 116.4 MLN -3.3 MLN 1.4 MLN GASOLINE -1.6 MLN 229.6 MLN -6.4 MLN 0.8 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.6 PCT PT 88.6% 0.4 PCT PT 1.0 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST -52 BCF TO -58 BCF (SIX FORECASTS) Crude inventories USOILC=ECIrose by 1.1 million barrels in the week to March 17 to 481.2 million barrels, their highest since May 2021. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 1.6 million-barrel drop. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Citi Futures 1.5 -1.0 -2.5 0.5 Confluence 2.0 -1.0 -0.5 0.5 DTN 2.5 1.6 1.4 0.5 Excel Futures -1.7 -2.9 -3.4 0.6 Price Futures Group -3.0 -3.0 -3.0 1.0 Ritterbusch Associates -1.1 -0.5 -0.5 0.6 (Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio) ((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

