POLL-US crude stockpiles seen down last week, products likely rose

Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stockpiles of crude oil were estimated to have declined last week while gasoline and distillate inventories were seen gaining, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI rose by 8.7 million barrels in the week to Nov. 17 to 448.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of 1.2 million barrels.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 11/24/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 11/17/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 11/25/22 CRUDE -0.9 MLN 448.1 MLN 8.7 MLN -12.6 MLN DISTILLATE 0.4 MLN 105.6 MLN -1.0 MLN 3.5 MLN GASOLINE 0.2 MLN 216.5 MLN 0.8 MLN 2.8 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.9 PCT PT 87.0 % 0.9 PCT PT 1.3 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST -31 BCF TO 4 BCF (SEVEN FORECASTS) The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was expected to increase 0.9 percentage point from 87.0% of total capacity in the previous week, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital 1.6 -2.4 -1.9 0.8 Commodity Research Group -1.7 0.8 -0.4 2.0 Confluence -3.0 1.0 3.0 1.0 DTN 1.5 0.8 1.2 0.8 Excel Futures 4.2 -1.7 1.1 - LSEG -8.2 -0.8 -0.1 0.9 Price Futures Group -3.0 -3.0 -3.0 1.0 Ritterbusch Associates -1.0 1.5 1.5 0.5 (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao) ((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

