POLL-US crude stockpiles likely rose last week, products likely fell

Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely rose last week, while gasoline and distillates inventories were seen dropping, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI rose by 3.6 million barrels in week to Nov. 10 to 421.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel rise.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 11/17/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 11/10/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 11/18/22 CRUDE 1.2 MLN 439.4 MLN 3.6 MLN -3.7 MLN DISTILLATE -0.8 MLN 106.6 MLN -1.4 MLN 1.7 MLN GASOLINE -0.2 MLN 215.7 MLN -1.5 MLN 3.1 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.9 PCT PT 86.1 % 0.9 PCT PT 1.0 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 3 BCF TO 31 BCF (SIX FORECASTS) All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital -2.4 -1.9 -1.2 0.8 Commodity Research Group 2.3 -0.2 -1.4 0.9 Confluence 1.5 1.5 1.0 1.0 DTN 1.4 -0.8 1.2 1.2 Excel Futures 2.7 -1.6 -2.9 0.5 LSEG 4.0 -0.6 0.5 1.1 Price Futures Group -3.0 -2.0 1.0 0.5 Ritterbusch Associates 1.5 0.5 -0.8 0.8 (Reporting by Hissay Ongmu Bhutia and Daksh Grover in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((HissayOngmu.Bhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

