POLL-US crude, product stockpiles seen lower last week

April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and product inventories likely fell last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
|
REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 4/14/23
ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED
4/7/23
CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK
YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 4/15/22
CRUDE
-2.5 MLN
470.5 MLN
0.6 MLN
-8.0 MLN
DISTILLATE
-1.8 MLN
112.4 MLN
-0.6 MLN
-2.7 MLN
GASOLINE
-1.9 MLN
222.2 MLN
-0.3 MLN
-0.8 MLN
REFINERY RUNS
0.6 PCT PT
89.3%
-0.3 PCT PT
1.0 PCT PT
NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST
80 BCF TO 65 BCF (FOUR FORECASTS)
Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by about 1.8 million barrels last week.
Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 1.9 million barrels last week.
Crude inventories USOILC=ECIrose by 597,000 barrels in the week to April 7 to 470.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 600,000 barrel drop.
The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.6 percentage point higher from 89.3% of total capacity for the week ended April 7, the poll found.
All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.
Organization
Crude
Distillate
Gasoline
Refinery runs
DTN
-1.2
1.4
0.8
0.5
Excel Futures
-3.7
-2.9
-3.4
0.7
Price Futures Group
-4.0
-2.0
-2.5
1.0
Ritterbusch Associates
0.5
-1.5
-1.3
0.4
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
