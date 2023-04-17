Stocks

POLL-US crude, product stockpiles seen lower last week

April 17, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and product inventories likely fell last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 4/14/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

4/7/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 4/15/22

CRUDE

-2.5 MLN

470.5 MLN

0.6 MLN

-8.0 MLN

DISTILLATE

-1.8 MLN

112.4 MLN

-0.6 MLN

-2.7 MLN

GASOLINE

-1.9 MLN

222.2 MLN

-0.3 MLN

-0.8 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.6 PCT PT

89.3%

-0.3 PCT PT

1.0 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

80 BCF TO 65 BCF (FOUR FORECASTS)

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by about 1.8 million barrels last week.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 1.9 million barrels last week.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECIrose by 597,000 barrels in the week to April 7 to 470.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 600,000 barrel drop.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.6 percentage point higher from 89.3% of total capacity for the week ended April 7, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

DTN

-1.2

1.4

0.8

0.5

Excel Futures

-3.7

-2.9

-3.4

0.7

Price Futures Group

-4.0

-2.0

-2.5

1.0

Ritterbusch Associates

0.5

-1.5

-1.3

0.4

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

