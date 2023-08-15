POLL-US crude, product stockpiles seen falling last week

Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories were expected to have fallen last week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 2.3 million barrels in the week to Aug. 11.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI rose by 5.9 million barrels in the last week to 445.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.6 million-barrel rise. It had fallen by the most on record in the week to July 28, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 8/11/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 8/04/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 8/12/22 CRUDE -2.3 MLN 445.6 MLN 5.9 MLN -7.1 MLN DISTILLATE -0.5 MLN 115.4 MLN -1.7 MLN 0.8 MLN GASOLINE -1.3 MLN 216.4 MLN -2.7 MLN -4.6 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.4 PCT PT 93.8% 1.1 PCT PT -0.8 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 29 BCF TO 39 BCF (SEVEN FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by about 1.3 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by about 500,000 barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.4 percentage point higher from 93.8% of total capacity for the week ended Aug. 4, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital -1.8 -0.9 -1.1 -0.6 Commodity Research Group -3.7 0.0 -0.4 0.5 Confluence -2.5 0.5 -2.0 0.5 DTN -1.6 1.4 -1.2 0.5 Price Futures Group -3.0 -3.0 -3.0 1.0 Refinitiv -2.7 -0.7 -1.5 0.1 Ritterbusch Associates -1.5 -1.3 -0.5 0.4 (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

