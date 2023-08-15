News & Insights

Stocks

POLL-US crude, product stockpiles seen falling last week

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

August 15, 2023 — 02:03 pm EDT

Written by Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories were expected to have fallen last week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 2.3 million barrels in the week to Aug. 11.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI rose by 5.9 million barrels in the last week to 445.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.6 million-barrel rise. It had fallen by the most on record in the week to July 28, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 8/11/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

8/04/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 8/12/22

CRUDE

-2.3 MLN

445.6 MLN

5.9 MLN

-7.1 MLN

DISTILLATE

-0.5 MLN

115.4 MLN

-1.7 MLN

0.8 MLN

GASOLINE

-1.3 MLN

216.4 MLN

-2.7 MLN

-4.6 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.4 PCT PT

93.8%

1.1 PCT PT

-0.8 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

29 BCF TO 39 BCF (SEVEN FORECASTS)

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by about 1.3 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by about 500,000 barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.4 percentage point higher from 93.8% of total capacity for the week ended Aug. 4, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

-1.8

-0.9

-1.1

-0.6

Commodity Research Group

-3.7

0.0

-0.4

0.5

Confluence

-2.5

0.5

-2.0

0.5

DTN

-1.6

1.4

-1.2

0.5

Price Futures Group

-3.0

-3.0

-3.0

1.0

Refinitiv

-2.7

-0.7

-1.5

0.1

Ritterbusch Associates

-1.5

-1.3

-0.5

0.4

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksOilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.