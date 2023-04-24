POLL-US crude, product stockpiles seen down last week

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and product inventories were seen declining last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECIfell 4.6 million barrels in the week to April 14 to 466 million barrels, more than quadruple analysts' expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 4/21/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 4/14/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 4/22/22 CRUDE -1.7 MLN 466 MLN -4.6 MLN 0.7 MLN DISTILLATE -1.0 MLN 112.1 MLN -0.4 MLN -1.4 MLN GASOLINE -1.5 MLN 223.5 MLN 1.3 MLN -1.6 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.4 PCT PT 91.0% 1.7 PCT PT -0.7 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 78 BCF TO 73 BCF (SIX FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 1.5 million barrels last week, while distillate USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by about 1.0 million barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.4 percentage point higher from 91.0% of total capacity for the week ended April 14, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Citi Futures -1.5 -1.5 -1.5 -0.5 Confluence 2.0 -0.5 -1.5 0.5 DTN -0.5 0.5 1.2 0.2 Excel Futures -3.8 -1.1 -1.5 0.6 Price Futures Group -3.0 -2.0 -2.0 1.0 (Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

