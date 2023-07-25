POLL-US crude, product stockpiles likely fell last week

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles and product inventories likely fell last week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 2.3 million barrels in the week to July 21.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI fell by 708,000 barrels in the week of July 14 to 457.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of 2.4 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 7/21/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 7/14/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 7/22/22 CRUDE -2.3 MLN 457.4 MLN -0.7 MLN -4.5 MLN DISTILLATE -0.3 MLN 118.2 MLN 0 MLN -0.8 MLN GASOLINE -1.7 MLN 218.4 MLN -1.1 MLN -3.3 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.1 PCT PT 94.3% 0.6 PCT PT -1.5 PCT PTS NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 36 BCF TO 14 BCF (SEVEN FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by about 1.7 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by about 300,000 barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.1 percentage point higher from 94.3% of total capacity for the week ended July 14, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital -2.8 -2.1 -1.8 -0.4 Commodity Research Group -2.0 -0.2 -1.0 -0.9 Confluence -2.5 0.5 -1.0 -- DTN -1.2 0.8 -2.2 0.3 Excel Futures -1.4 -0.6 -1.7 0.4 United ICAP Energy -3.5 -1.0 -1.5 -- Price Futures Group -3.0 3.0 3.0 1.0 Refinitiv -0.4 0.6 -2.0 0.3 Ritterbusch Associates -3.7 1.7 -1.5 -0.2 (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

