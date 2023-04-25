POLL-US crude, product stockpiles likely fell last week

April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and product inventories were seen falling last week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECIfell 4.6 million barrels in the week to April 14 to 466 million barrels, more than quadruple analysts' expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 4/21/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 4/14/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 4/22/22 CRUDE -1.5 MLN 466 MLN -4.6 MLN 0.7 MLN DISTILLATE -0.8 MLN 112.1 MLN -0.4 MLN -1.4 MLN GASOLINE -0.9 MLN 223.5 MLN 1.3 MLN -1.6 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.3 PCT PT 91.0% 1.7 PCT PT -0.7 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 80 BCF TO 68 BCF (NINE FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 900,000 barrels last week, while distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by about 800,000 barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.3 percentage point higher from 91.0% of total capacity for the week ended April 14, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital -2.6 -1.1 -1.8 0.4 Citi Futures -1.5 -1.5 -1.5 -0.5 Commodity Research Group -1.0 -0.2 1.4 0.5 Confluence 2.0 -0.5 -1.5 0.5 DTN -0.5 0.5 1.2 0.2 Excel Futures -3.8 -1.1 -1.5 0.6 Price Futures Group -3.0 -2.0 -2.0 1.0 Refinitiv -8.9 -0.5 0.1 0.6 Ritterbusch Associates 2.0 -1.0 -1.5 -0.5 (Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

