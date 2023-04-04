POLL-US crude, product stockpiles fell last week

April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and product inventories were expected to fall last week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 2.3 million barrels in the week to March 31.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 3/31/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 3/24/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 4/1/22 CRUDE -2.3 MLN 473.7 MLN -7.5 MLN 2.4 MLN DISTILLATE -0.4 MLN 116.7 MLN 0.3 MLN 0.8 MLN GASOLINE -1.7 MLN 226.7 MLN -2.9 MLN -2.0 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.3 PCT PT 90.3% 1.7 PCT PT 0.4 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST -10 BCF TO -23 BCF (EIGHT FORECASTS) Crude inventories USOILC=ECIfell by 7.5 million barrels in the week to March 24 to 473.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 100,000-barrel rise. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital -1.7 -1.9 -2.4 0.4 Citi Futures -1.5 0.5 -2.0 -1.0 Commodities Research Group -3.0 -1.0 -2.3 0.4 Confluence 2.0 0.5 1.0 0.5 DTN -2.0 0.5 -1.5 0.5 Excel Futures -5.1 -1.6 -3.7 0.5 Price Futures Group -4.0 -2.0 -2.5 0.5 Refinitiv -4.4 0.4 -1.8 -0.2 Ritterbusch Associates 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.3 (Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.