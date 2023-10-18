POLL-US crude, product inventories seen falling last week

Repeating story sent previously with no changes to text

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and product stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 300,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 13.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI rose by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 6 to 424.2 million barrels, well over the 500,000-barrel build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll, as production jumped to a record high.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 10/13/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 10/06/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 10/14/22 CRUDE -0.3 MLN 424.2 MLN 10.2 MLN -1.7 MLN DISTILLATE -1.4 MLN 117 MLN -1.8 MLN 0.1 MLN GASOLINE -1.1 MLN 225.7 MLN -1.3 MLN -0.1 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.1 PCT PT 85.7% -1.6 PCT PTS -0.4 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 76 BCF TO 84 BCF (FIVE FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by about 1.1 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were seen decreasing by about 1.4 million barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was expected to rise one-tenth of a percentage point from 85.7% of total capacity in the previous week, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Commodity Research Group 1.8 -0.4 0.8 0.8 Confluence -3.0 -2.0 -2.5 1.0 DTN 1.4 -1.2 -0.3 0.0 Excel Futures 3.6 -2.0 -1.4 -0.6 LSEG 0.5 -0.6 -0.3 0.2 Price Futures Group -5.0 -1.0 -1.0 0.0 Ritterbusch Associates -2.2 -3.0 -2.6 -1.0 (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

