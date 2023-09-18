POLL-US crude, product inventories likely fell last week

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories were expected to have fallen last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 2.7 million barrels in the week to Sept. 15.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI rose by 4 million barrels in the week to Sept. 8 to 420.6 million barrels, more than double analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 9/15/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 9/8/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 9/16/22 CRUDE -2.7 MLN 420.6 MLN 4 MLN 1.1 MLN DISTILLATE -0.7 MLN 122.5 MLN 3.9 MLN 1.2 MLN GASOLINE -0.5 MLN 220.3 MLN 5.6 MLN 1.6 MLN REFINERY RUNS -0.8 PCT PT 93.7% 0.6 PCT PT 2.1 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 70 BCF TO 79 BCF (THREE FORECASTS) The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was expected to have been 0.8 percentage point lower than the 93.7% of total capacity in the week ended Sept. 8, the poll found. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Commodity Research Group -3.7 1.1 1.2 -1.2 Confluence -1.5 -1.0 -0.5 -1.0 DTN -2.5 0.5 0.5 -0.5 Price Futures Group -3.0 -3.0 -3.0 -1.0 Ritterbusch Associates -2.5 -1.5 -1.4 0.4 (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis) ((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.