POLL-US crude, product inventories likely fell last week

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories were expected to have fallen last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 2.7 million barrels in the week to Sept. 15.
Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI rose by 4 million barrels in the week to Sept. 8 to 420.6 million barrels, more than double analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop.
REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 9/15/23
ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED
9/8/23
CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK
YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 9/16/22
CRUDE
-2.7 MLN
420.6 MLN
4 MLN
1.1 MLN
DISTILLATE
-0.7 MLN
122.5 MLN
3.9 MLN
1.2 MLN
GASOLINE
-0.5 MLN
220.3 MLN
5.6 MLN
1.6 MLN
REFINERY RUNS
-0.8 PCT PT
93.7%
0.6 PCT PT
2.1 PCT PT
NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST
70 BCF TO 79 BCF (THREE FORECASTS)
The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was expected to have been 0.8 percentage point lower than the 93.7% of total capacity in the week ended Sept. 8, the poll found.
Organization
Crude
Distillate
Gasoline
Refinery runs
Commodity Research Group
-3.7
1.1
1.2
-1.2
Confluence
-1.5
-1.0
-0.5
-1.0
DTN
-2.5
0.5
0.5
-0.5
Price Futures Group
-3.0
-3.0
-3.0
-1.0
Ritterbusch Associates
-2.5
-1.5
-1.4
0.4
(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
