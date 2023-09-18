News & Insights

POLL-US crude, product inventories likely fell last week

Credit: REUTERS/Angus Mordant

September 18, 2023 — 12:18 pm EDT

Written by Daksh Grover for Reuters ->

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories were expected to have fallen last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 2.7 million barrels in the week to Sept. 15.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI rose by 4 million barrels in the week to Sept. 8 to 420.6 million barrels, more than double analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 9/15/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

9/8/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 9/16/22

CRUDE

-2.7 MLN

420.6 MLN

4 MLN

1.1 MLN

DISTILLATE

-0.7 MLN

122.5 MLN

3.9 MLN

1.2 MLN

GASOLINE

-0.5 MLN

220.3 MLN

5.6 MLN

1.6 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

-0.8 PCT PT

93.7%

0.6 PCT PT

2.1 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

70 BCF TO 79 BCF (THREE FORECASTS)

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was expected to have been 0.8 percentage point lower than the 93.7% of total capacity in the week ended Sept. 8, the poll found.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Commodity Research Group

-3.7

1.1

1.2

-1.2

Confluence

-1.5

-1.0

-0.5

-1.0

DTN

-2.5

0.5

0.5

-0.5

Price Futures Group

-3.0

-3.0

-3.0

-1.0

Ritterbusch Associates

-2.5

-1.5

-1.4

0.4

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

