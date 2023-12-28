POLL-US crude inventories seen down last week, products likely rose

Repeats story filed on Dec. 27 without changes to text

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week, while distillate and gasoline inventories likely rose, an extended Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 2.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 22.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Wednesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 11:00 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) on Thursday, delayed by a day due to the Christmas holiday on Monday.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI rose by 2.9 million barrels in the week to Dec. 15 to 443.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3 million-barrel drop.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 12/22/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 12/15/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 12/23/22 CRUDE -2.7 MLN 443.7 MLN 2.9 MLN 0.7 MLN DISTILLATE 0.6 MLN 115 MLN 1.5 MLN 0.3 MLN GASOLINE 0.2 MLN 226.7 MLN 2.7 MLN -3.1 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.2 PCT PT 92.4% 2.2 PCT PT 1.1 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST -90 BCF TO -72 BCF (NINE FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were up by about 200,000 barrels last week, and distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were seen increasing by about 600,000 barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was expected to increase 0.2 percentage point from 92.4% of total capacity in the previous week, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital -3.4 -1.9 -1.4 0.8 Confluence -2.7 2.0 0.5 -0.5 DTN -1.2 1.3 1.5 0.3 Excel Futures -2.4 2.2 1.0 -0.4 LSEG -2.8 -- 0.5 0.4 Price Futures Group -3.0 -2.0 -2.0 0.5 Ritterbusch Associates -2.6 1.0 0.4 0.4 (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.