POLL-US crude inventories seen down for fourth week in a row

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

May 08, 2023 — 12:35 pm EDT

Written by Ananya Bajpai for Reuters ->

May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen for a fourth consecutive week, with gasoline and distillate inventories also forecast to have declined last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 1.6 million barrels in the week to May 5.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 1.3 million barrels in the week ending April 28 to 459.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 5/5/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

4/28/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 5/6/22

CRUDE

-1.6 MLN

459.6 MLN

-1.3 MLN

8.5 MLN

DISTILLATE

-0.8 MLN

110.3 MLN

-1.2 MLN

-0.9 MLN

GASOLINE

-1.3 MLN

222.9 MLN

1.7 MLN

-3.6 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.6 PCT PT

90.7%

-0.6 PCT PT

1.6 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

79 BCF TO 65 BCF (SIX FORECASTS)

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 1.3 million barrels last week, while distillate USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by about 800,000 barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.6 percentage point higher from 90.7% of total capacity for the week ended April 28, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Citi Futures

-2.5

0.0

-1.5

0.5

Commodity Research Group

-2.5

-1.0

1.1

0.7

Confluence

2.5

-1.0

-2.0

0.5

DTN

1.1

0.8

-0.5

0.5

Price Futures Group

-3.0

-2.0

-2.0

1.0

Ritterbusch Associates

-2.5

-1.2

-1.0

-0.3

(Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

