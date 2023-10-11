POLL-US crude inventories likely rose last week, products seen down

Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories were expected to have risen last week while gasoline and distillate stockpiles likely fell, an extended Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI fell by 2.2 million barrels in the week to Sept. 29 to 414.1 million barrels, their lowest since December 2022.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 10/06/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 9/29/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 10/07/22 CRUDE 0.5 MLN 414.1 MLN -2.2 MLN 9.9 MLN DISTILLATE -0.8 MLN 118.8 MLN -1.3 MLN -4.9 MLN GASOLINE -0.8 MLN 227.0 MLN 6.5 MLN 2.0 MLN REFINERY RUNS -0.4 PCT PT 87.3% -2.2 PCT PTS -1.4 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 77 BCF TO 93 BCF (ELEVEN FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by about 800,000 barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were also seen decreasing by about 800,000 barrels. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital -1.4 1.6 2.3 -0.6 Confluence 1.0 -1.0 -2.0 -0.5 DTN 1.6 -1.0 -1.8 -0.4 Excel Futures -1.7 0.8 3.1 -0.5 LSEG 5.6 -1.2 -1.5 0.1 Price Futures Group -3.0 -3.0 -3.0 1.0 Ritterbusch Associates 3.0 -1.7 -1.0 -0.8 (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

