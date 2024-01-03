POLL-US crude, gasoline stocks likely fell last week, distillates seen up

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week, while distillate inventories were forecast to have risen, an extended Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 3.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 29.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Wednesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) on Thursday, delayed by a day due to the New Year's Day holiday on Monday.

U.S. crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI fell by 7.1 million barrels to 436.6 million barrels in the week to Dec. 22, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.7 million-barrel drop.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 12/29/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 12/22/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 12/30/22 CRUDE -3.7 MLN 436.6 MLN -7.1 MLN 1.7 MLN DISTILLATE 0.6 MLN 115.8 MLN 0.7 MLN -1.4 MLN GASOLINE -0.2 MLN 226.1 MLN -0.7 MLN -0.3 MLN REFINERY RUNS -0.1 PCT PT 93.3% 0.9 PCT PT -12.4 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST -69 BCF TO -17 BCF (ELEVEN FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by about 200,000 barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were seen increasing by about 600,000 barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was expected to decrease by 0.1 percentage point from 93.3% of total capacity in the previous week, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital -2.9 -1.1 -1.7 0.3 Confluence -1.3 2.4 3.4 -1.5 DTN -2.4 2.2 1.8 -0.4 Excel Futures -6.8 -1.9 -1.7 -0.4 LSEG -7.9 1.3 -1.5 -0.4 Price Futures Group -3.0 -2.0 -2.0 0.5 Ritterbusch Associates -3.5 3.2 2.0 0.5 (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis) ((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

