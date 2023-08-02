POLL-US crude, gasoline stockpiles seen falling last week

Repeats from AUG 1, with no changes to text

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles likely fell last week, while distillate inventories were seen increasing, a Reuters poll showed.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters on Monday and Tuesday estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 1.4 million barrels in the week to July 28.

In the week to July 21, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI fell by 600,000 barrels to 456.8 million barrels, much less than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of 2.3 million barrels.

The latest Reuters poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the EIA, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 7/28/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 7/21/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 7/29/22 CRUDE -1.4 MLN 456.8 MLN -0.6 MLN 4.5 MLN DISTILLATE 0.1 MLN 117.9 MLN -0.2 MLN -2.4 MLN GASOLINE -1.3 MLN 217.6 MLN -0.8 MLN 0.2 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.0 PCT PT 93.4% 0.9 PCT PT -1.2 PCT PTS NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 27 BCF TO 16 BCF (SEVEN FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by about 1.3 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, increased by about 100,000 barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen unchanged from 93.4% of total capacity for the week ended July 21, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital -1.100 -0.800 -1.200 -0.8 Commodity Research Group -2.500 0.700 -1.600 -0.6 Confluence 1.000 1.000 -1.500 0.5 DTN -1.200 0.750 -1.000 0.5 Excel Futures 1.937 1.354 1.064 -0.6 Price Futures Group -3.000 -3.000 -3.000 1.0 Refinitiv -2.500 -0.177 -1.000 -0.3 Ritterbusch Associates -1.900 -0.800 -1.500 0.3 (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.